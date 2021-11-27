Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

DDL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.