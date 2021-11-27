California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

