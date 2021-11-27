California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

DHIL opened at $198.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.57 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.24%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

