Richard T. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.36. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.