Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $256.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.17. Globant has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Globant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.