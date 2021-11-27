Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.