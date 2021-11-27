National Bank Financial Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

