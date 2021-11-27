Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $385.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

