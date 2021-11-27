JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $29.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.94 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $125.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.16 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

