Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KMDA stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Kamada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 66.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

