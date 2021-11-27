State Street Corp Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.84% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

BNED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

