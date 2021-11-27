R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 1,552.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,149 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE RRD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.