State Street Corp Acquires 32,155 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

SBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

