Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Autohome by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Autohome by 62.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $35.03 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

