Morgan Stanley Sells 7,149 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $77.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.