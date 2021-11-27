Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFR stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

