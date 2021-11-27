Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Lindsay worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

