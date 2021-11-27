NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.77 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

