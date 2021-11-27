Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SMBC opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $482.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

