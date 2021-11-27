Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Select Energy Services worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $633.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.