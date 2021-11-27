Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

