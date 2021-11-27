Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 96,368 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Population Health Investment worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHIC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $5,064,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 1,345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 139,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

