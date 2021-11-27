Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,757,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE TRQ opened at $14.50 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.