Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Great Ajax worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.02 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $301.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

