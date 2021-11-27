Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

ASPN opened at $57.81 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

