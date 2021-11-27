Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

