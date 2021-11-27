Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $216.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

