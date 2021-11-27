VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in VMware by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

