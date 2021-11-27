J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.