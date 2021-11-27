Reviewing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 78.75% 17.85% 3.13% Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 7.63 $170.95 million $2.37 7.64 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 4.80 $97.37 million $1.29 20.18

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.