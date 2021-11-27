Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $2,230,173.89 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

