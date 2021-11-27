The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $1,718,825.88 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 127.5% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

