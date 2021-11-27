Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $120.41 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.83 and a beta of 1.04.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

