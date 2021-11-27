Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

