Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

