Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $454.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

