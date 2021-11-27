SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

