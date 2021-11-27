Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

