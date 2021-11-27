Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OMI opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

