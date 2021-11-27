Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.