Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

