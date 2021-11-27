Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of ZIX worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 515,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.50 on Friday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $482.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.