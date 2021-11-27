Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BeyondSpring worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

