Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,878 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EMKR opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

