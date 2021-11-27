Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

UTMD opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.23. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.22%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851 shares of company stock valued at $184,377 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

