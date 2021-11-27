Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First Bancorp worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 52,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

