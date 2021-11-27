Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRMA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.