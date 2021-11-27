Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $104,139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

