Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. Analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

