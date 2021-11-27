Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of 131.44, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $48,809. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

